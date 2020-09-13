One more dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :One new confirmed case of dengue virus has been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday, 681 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 47 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 42 patients of dengue virus have been discharged after recovery and currently 5 are under treatment.

No death due to dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 12,710 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.