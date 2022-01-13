One more dengue case reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :One new dengue virus case was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, while a total of 16 such cases have been reported in the country since Jan 1, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, all suspected cases of dengue have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas five confirmed cases are under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 380,027 indoor while 92,425 outdoor places across the province and killed larvae of the dengue from three places.