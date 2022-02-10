One more dengue case reported in Punjab

One more dengue virus case was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours while total 25 cases of Dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :One more dengue virus case was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours while total 25 cases of Dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, all suspected cases of dengue had been kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas one confirmed case was under treatment in a hospital.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 362,660 indoor points, while 89,711 outdoor places were also inspected across the province. The teams destroyed larvae at four places.