UrduPoint.com

One More Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

One more dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The situation of dengue fever was under control in the province due to effective strategy of Punjab government, however, one new case of dengue virus was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, a total 28 cases of dengue have been reported so far during the current year.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad has conducted 295,952 indoor and 69,371 outdoor surveillance across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

