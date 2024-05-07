One More Dengue Case Reported In RWP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) One more dengue case was reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to five in the district.
District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that the district administration had lodged 65 FIRs, sealed 82 premises, issued tickets to 170 and imposed a fine of Rs 318,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the ongoing year.
Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, the teams checked 1,492,128 houses and found larvae in 3,289 homes in 2024.
Similarly, he added that while checking 386,329 places, the teams found larvae at 780 sites during outdoor surveillance.
He said the district health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year’s statistics, adding dengue spread situation was under control while intensive efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts on World Asthma Day stresses public awareness drives at grassroots level10 minutes ago
-
Temperature jumps to 43 C in Bahawalpur20 minutes ago
-
UK police close Shahzad Akbar acid attack probe for finding no suspects: Report20 minutes ago
-
Nehal Hashmi stresses reforms for speedy justice60 minutes ago
-
PDMA devises guidelines about heat waves, heavy monsoon rains in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Traffic Police crackdown on public transport vehicles using substandard gas cyllender2 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides to send request for assembly session2 hours ago
-
Provincial capital endures scorching heat12 hours ago
-
SU to conduct semester examinations from May 2012 hours ago
-
Progress, prosperity of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: President13 hours ago
-
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC13 hours ago
-
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment13 hours ago