One more dengue patient in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :One new dengue patient had surfaced in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 18.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that the new case has arrived from the Potohar town urban area.

During the last 24 hours, he added that as many as 77 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities while the district administration departments had registered 17 FIRs, sealed four, issued challans to six, notices to 80 while a fine of Rs 125,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarter Marzia Saleem, while presiding over a meeting to review dengue arrangements, directed the officials concerned to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises.

She said that the prevailing weather was most suitable for breeding dengue larvae, adding there is a need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of larvae during the season.

Marzia directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larva and its eradication and warned that strict action would be taken against commercial building owners, including sealing premises, registration of FIRs and imposing heavy fines if dengue mosquitoes were found at their sites.

The ADC asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.