One More Dengue Patient Reported In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

One more dengue patient reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :One more dengue case was reported in the Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 9.

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Wednesday.

He informed that surveillance was underway to detect the existence of dengue larvae while punishing actions were also taken against dengue SOPs violators.

Dr Sajjad said that the district health authority had sealed 98 premises, registered 66 FIRs Challaned 371, issued notices to 1,798, and a fine of Rs 303,500 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to date.

He added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Rawalpindi's dengue fever condition was under control, and only nine cases were reported this year. However, the health department has devised a comprehensive policy to cope with any situation.

The health officer urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water as the accumulation of water after the rain was a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever.

