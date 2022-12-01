One more diagnosed with dengue virus in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :One more dengue case was reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,748. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that 16 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 12 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), three to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and one to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH). He informed that out of the total admitted patients, eight tested positives, with four belonging to Rawalpindi.

From November 24 to 30, the health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered eight FIRs, sealed four premises, issued Challans to 14, notices to 741, and a fine of Rs 693,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 23,285 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at seven homes. Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 7,593 spots and detected larvae at one place.