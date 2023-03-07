UrduPoint.com

One More Diagnosed With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

One more diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,770.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,123 from Rawalpindi and 3,647 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Federal Capital area while two confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

It further added that during the last 24 hours,156 samples were collected, out of which 155 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.64 percent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.