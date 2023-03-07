One more diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,770.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,123 from Rawalpindi and 3,647 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Federal Capital area while two confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

It further added that during the last 24 hours,156 samples were collected, out of which 155 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.64 percent.