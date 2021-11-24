UrduPoint.com

One More Die, 12 New Corona Infections In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while 12 others were diagnosed with coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,216 in the district.

As per latest data released by District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 36,208 from Rawalpindi and 3008 from other districts.

Among the new patients, four cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three each from Rawal town and Gujjar Khan and two from Taxila.

"Presently 23 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight in Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,896 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,898 with Rawalpindi and 2998 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 179 were quarantined, including 94 at home and 85 in the isolation centres. The report further said that 3,621,865 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.

