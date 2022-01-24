One more die, 235 new Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :One more patient had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1619 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, as many as 1619 people have died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1233 Rawalpindi residents and 386 from other districts.

The report updated that 235 more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 42,281 in the district including 39,156 from Rawalpindi and 3125 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, 77 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 47 from Potohar town, 45 from Rawal town, 23 from Taxila,17 from Islamabad,10 from Chakwal, four from Gujjar Khan, three of each from AJK and Attock, two from Murree, while one of each case has arrived from Kallar Syeda, Gilgit, Jhang, and Sialkot.

Presently, 79 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 30 in the Institute of Urology,19 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,16 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, 12 in the Holy Family Hospital and one in Attock and Barmwat Hospital.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 32 stable, and 44 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,838,064 people, including 44,580 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

The District Health Authority added that 2214 were quarantined, including 2135 homes and 79 in the isolation centers. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1595 samples were collected, out of which 1360 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 14.73 percent.