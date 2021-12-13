One more die, four new Covid cases reports in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :One more patient had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to1606 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, as many as 1606 people have died in the district since the emergence of the deadly virus, out of which 1222 Rawalpindi's residents and 384 from other districts.

The report updated that four more patients were tested positive during last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 39,424 in the district included 36,395 from Rawalpindi and 3029 from outside districts. Among the new cases, three of the patients have arrived from Taxila and one from Rawal town.

"Presently, 19 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting eight in Institute of Urology, seven in Fauji foundation hospital, and four in Benazir Bhutto," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 38,087 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,067 with Rawalpindi and 3020 from other districts.

In addition, the report informed that 115 were quarantined, including 96 at homes and 19 in the isolation centres.

It further updated that 3,935,770 people, including 44,352 health workers, had vaccinated against the lethal coronavirus across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

The report said that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, seven stable and 11 on Oxygen support, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.