One more die of coronavirus in AJK, death toll reaches 23

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) : After one more person died with coronavirus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday, the death toll in the state following the pandemic rose to 23.

The only fresh casualty was reported in Bhimbher district during last 24 hours, Bhimbher Deputy Commissioner Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan confirmed to APP Tuesday evening.

During the last 24 hours, 23 more positive cases surfaced in the state, raising the tally to 892.

According to the data shared by the health authorities, out of 23 new cases, 13 reported from Mirpur, 04 from Muzaffarabad, two from Kotli and three from Bhimbher district.

The total 23 died in AJK due to the pandemic included 12 in Muzaffarabad district, three each in Mirpur and Bagh, one in Rawalakot, while two in Palandri district.

At the same time, four more patients were discharged from the health facilities after complete recovery, raising the total number of the recovered patients to 366.

At present a total of 503 persons tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers in various parts of the AJK state.