One more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 11 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 11 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 432 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 409 while 19,974 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 110 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 32 at DHQ Hospital and 15 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 202 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.