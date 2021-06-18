UrduPoint.com
One More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:51 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while four people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while four people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday that 612 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 252, while 20,223 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 68 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 23 at DHQ Hospital and eight were admitted to General Hospital. He said that 132 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

