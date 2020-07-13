One more die with coronavirus in AJK, taking death toll to 45

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ; Jul 13 (APP):As many as 56 more coronavirus suspects were tested positive and hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours raising tally to 1655 on Monday, State health authorities said.

About 1029 patients out of total 1655 were tested positive in AJK, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state.

These include 51 more patients discharged after complete recovery in the state-controlled health facilities across AJK.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 56 new cases in AJK – which include 32 in Mirpur, one in Muzaffarabad,05 in Neelam valley, 04 each in Poonch and Bagh, 08 Bhimbher and 02 in Kotli districts.

After one more person died of the pandemic, the number of casualties following the pandemic rose to 45 on Monday.

The total of 45 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 16 in Muzaffarabad, 05 each in Kotli, Mirpur and Bagh while 03 persons died in Rawalakot, 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.