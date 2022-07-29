UrduPoint.com

One More Died, 14 New Corona Infections In 24 Hours

July 29, 2022

One more died, 14 new Corona infections in 24 hours

One more patient had died of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,769 in the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :One more patient had died of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,769 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, as many as 1,769 people have died since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1,336 Rawalpindi residents and 433 from other districts.

In addition, the report updated that 14 more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the count of confirmed cases to 47,186 in the district, including 43,615 from Rawalpindi and 3,571 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, six arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Kalar Syeda and Potohar town, and one each from Taxila, Rawal town, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

"Presently,102 are quarantined are homes and no one at the health facility, "he added.

District Health Authority updated that as many as 6,987,190 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

Furthermore, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,508 samples were collected, out of which 1.494 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.92 per cent.

