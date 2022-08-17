One more died, 16 new Corona infections in RWP

One more patient had died of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,770 in the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :One more patient had died of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,770 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, as many as 1,770 people have died since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1,336 Rawalpindi residents and 434 from other districts.

In addition, the report updated that 16 more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the count of confirmed cases to 47,449 in the district, including 43,851 from Rawalpindi and 3,598 from outside the districts.

Among the new patients, five each arrived from Potohar town and Islamabad,four from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Rawal town and Taxila.

Presently,119 are quarantined at homes and two are admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, the report said.

District Health Authority updated that as many as 6,997,249 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021.

Furthermore, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,525 samples were collected, out of which 1,509 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent.