One more died, 166 new tested Covid positive in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :One more patient was died of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1624 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, as many as 166 more people were tested positive for Covid-19, raising the count of confirmed cases to 44,066 in the district, including 40,870 from Rawalpindi and 3196 from outside districts. Among the new patients, 45 belonged to the Potohar town, 33 from Rawal town, 31 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 27 from Kallar Syedan,15 from Kahutta, eight from Gujjar Khan, six from Taxila and one from Murree.

"Presently, 98 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 42 in the Institute of Urology, 35 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital,11 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, seven in the Holy Family Hospital, and one in Hearts International, Attock and Barmwat Hospitals.

"The report updated that six patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 44 stable, and 48 on double oxygen support. As many as 4,885,543 people, including 44,584 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed. District Health Authority added that 3084 were quarantined, including 3018 homes and 64 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,525 samples were collected, out of which 1,359 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 10.91 percent.