UrduPoint.com

One More Died Of Corona In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 08:46 PM

One more died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as three new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :One more died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as three new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With one more death, the toll from the disease surged to 6361 in the province. With the confirmation of only three new cases, the number of total active cases dropped to 608. During the same period 18 patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 1004 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only three proved positive for coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

