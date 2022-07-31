UrduPoint.com

One More Died Of Coronavirus In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 08:40 PM

One more died of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :One more died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 83 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said the Health Department here on Sunday.

According to the updates share by the department, with one more death, the total toll from the disease since its outbreak in March 2020 has surged to 6330.

Similarly, the 83 new cases surged the number of total active cases in the province to 703.

On the other hand, 36 patients have also recovered from the disease during the same period.

As many as 1986 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 83 tested positive for Covid-19.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same March Sunday 2020 From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

20 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.