One more died of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :One more died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 83 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, said the Health Department here on Sunday.

According to the updates share by the department, with one more death, the total toll from the disease since its outbreak in March 2020 has surged to 6330.

Similarly, the 83 new cases surged the number of total active cases in the province to 703.

On the other hand, 36 patients have also recovered from the disease during the same period.

As many as 1986 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 83 tested positive for Covid-19.