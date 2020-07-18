UrduPoint.com
One More Died Of COVID-19 In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman died of coronavirus, taking the fatality tally in the territory due to the pandemic surged to to 233.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 80-year-old woman from Bandipora died at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

Nine persons died of coronavirus, yesterday. Of these vistims, four were from Srinagar, two from Pulwama, and one each from Shopian, Bandipora and Badgam.

With these deaths, 214 COVID-19 positive people have died in Kashmir Valley, 18 in Jammu region and 1 in Ladakh division so far.

