One more died of COVID, 85 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :One more died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 85 new cases confirmed in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With one more death, the toll from the disease in the province has surged to 6332 while on the other hand 109 patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 2073 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 85 tested positive for Coronavirus.