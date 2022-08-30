UrduPoint.com

One More Died, Six New Corona Infection

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 08:11 PM

One patient died of coronavirus while six more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's total of confirmed cases to 47,574

Among the new cases, two arrived from Potohar town and Islamabad, while one of each case was reported from Taxila and Kalar Syeda.

"Presently, 71 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility", the report added.

Some 7,003,305 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021, the report added.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,518 samples were collected, out of which 1,512 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent.

