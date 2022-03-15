UrduPoint.com

One More Died, Six New COVID-19 Infections In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 06:52 PM

One more patient had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,761 in Rawalpindi district

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, as many as 1,761 people have died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1,332 Rawalpindi residents and 429 from other districts.

The report updated that six more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 46,406 in the district including 42,913 from Rawalpindi and 3,493 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, one of each case has arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar town, Rawal town, Gujjar Khan, AJK and Pak Pattan areas.

"Presently, seven patients are admitted to four health facilities, including four in the Institute of Urology, and one in the Fauji Foundation, Bilal and Holy Family Hospital." The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, two stable, and five on double oxygen support.

As many as 5,692,224 people, including 44,678 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 84 were quarantined, including 77 homes and seven isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,126 samples were collected, out of which 1,120 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.53 per cent.

