One more died, ten new Corona infections reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :One more patient died due to deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 1,767 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the data released by the District Health Authority on Thursday, as many as 1,767 people have died since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1,336 Rawalpindi residents and 431 from other districts.

In addition, the report updated that ten more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the count of confirmed cases to 47,012 in the district, including 43,467 from Rawalpindi and 3,545 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, three of each arrived from the Potohar and Rawal towns, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Taxila and Kotli Sattian.

"Presently, 81 are quarantined at homes and no one at the health centers," he added.

District Health Authority updated that as many as 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

Furthermore, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 973 samples were collected, out of which 963 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 per cent.