One more died,28 new Corona infections in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 28 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,254 in the Rawalpindi district, while one person lost his battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients, ten belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, seven from Potohar town, four from Rawal town and Taxila, while one of each case has arrived from AJK, Gilgit and Kahutta. "Presently,20 patients are admitted to four health facilities, including 15 in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while one was admitted in the Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, four stable and 15 were on double oxygen support.

" As many as 5,532,849 people, including 44,641 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,134 samples were collected, out of which 1,106 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.46 per cent.