UrduPoint.com

One More Dies, 186 New COVID-19 Infections In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 06:48 PM

One more dies, 186 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

One more patient died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1613 in Rawalpindi district. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, as many as 1613 people have died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1227 Rawalpindi residents and 386 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :One more patient died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1613 in Rawalpindi district. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, as many as 1613 people have died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1227 Rawalpindi residents and 386 from other districts.

The report updated that 186 more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 40,561 in the district included 37,498 from Rawalpindi and 3063 from outside districts.

Among the new patients,50 belonged to the Potohar town,48 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, 44 from Rawal town,25 from Taxila, seven from Gujjar Khan and Kallar Syeda, three from Kahutta, and two from Murree.

"Presently,39 patients are admitted to four health facilities, including 14 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, 13 in the Institute of Urology, ten in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in the Holy Family Hospital."The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, ten stable and 26 on double oxygen support. As many as 4,777,282 people, including 44,567 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 871 were quarantined, including 832 in homes and 39 in the isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1997 samples were collected, out of which 1811 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.31 per cent.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Rawalpindi Taxila March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC Forecast for Oil, Condensate Production in Ru ..

OPEC Forecast for Oil, Condensate Production in Russia for 2021 Up to 10,8Mlb Bp ..

27 seconds ago
 OPEC Forecasts US Crude Oil Production to Grow to ..

OPEC Forecasts US Crude Oil Production to Grow to 11.82 Mln BpD in 2022 - Report

29 seconds ago
 OPEC Keeps Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2022 ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2022 Unchanged

30 seconds ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by 247Mln Barrels in November- O ..

32 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister: We Will Do Everything to ..

German Foreign Minister: We Will Do Everything to Revive Normandy Format Process ..

2 minutes ago
 Europe Needs Russia to Be Reliable Partner to Ensu ..

Europe Needs Russia to Be Reliable Partner to Ensure Gas Supplies- German Foreig ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.