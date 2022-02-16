UrduPoint.com

One More Dies, 51 New COVID-19 Infections Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

One more dies, 51 new COVID-19 infections reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :One more patient died of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,710 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, as many as 51 more were tested positive for COVID-19, raising the count of confirmed cases to 45,900 in the district, including 42,483 from Rawalpindi and 3,417 from outside districts.

Among the new patients,11 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, eight from Potohar town and Rawal town, three from Islamabad, two from Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Kahutta, Gujrat and Jehlum each while one of each has arrived from Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Khushab, Lahore, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sialkot and AJK.

"Presently,85 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 38 in the Institute of Urology,33 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in the Holy Family Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in the Hearts International Hospital and one in the Bilawal Hospital.

" The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 25 stable, and 57 on double oxygen support.

As many as 5,401,284 people, including 44,616 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 721 were quarantined, including 636 homes and 85 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,102 samples were collected, out of which 1,051 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.62 per cent.

