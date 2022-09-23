UrduPoint.com

One More Dies Of Corona In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:02 PM

One more dies of Corona in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Another person died of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as nine new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

The death toll from the disease in the province has reached 6,366. Corona cases in the province are on a decline, with the total active cases down to 408.

Eight patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,613 tests were conducted in the said period, out of which only nine reported positive.

More Stories From Pakistan

