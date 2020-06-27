One more dies of COVID-19 taking death toll to 17

(@FahadShabbir)

The novel coronavirus has claimed another life here in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of coronavirus related deaths to 17, health authorities confirmed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has claimed another life here in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of coronavirus related deaths to 17, health authorities confirmed.

In Attock, a 75 years old man who belongs to Samann village of Hazro succumbed to novel coronavirus in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Attock raising the death toll to 17.

According to respective health authorities, the deceased was buried by Corona task force of rescue 1122 under COVID-19 protocol in the presence of police and other officials of health department.

On the other hand, the number of novel coronavirus cases were increasing at an alarming pace in the Attock as district witnessed highest ever single day spike of positive cases as 22 new positive cases reported on Friday, setting off alarm bells ringing.

The district focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed that it was highest ever single day spike of COVID-19 positive patients in the district since the first positive patient of Coronavirus reported in the district.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients in district reached to 415.

Dr Asif Arbab Niazi said that the among new22 cases, as many as 13 belongs to tehsil Attock, four to tehsil Hazro, three to tehsil Pindigheab and one each to tehsil Jand and tehsil Fatehjang.

He said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3399 while screening of as many as 6980 persons had also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 375 suspects of the area was awaited while 2609 people tested were declared as negative. He said that at present 12 positive patients were under treatment at different hospitals. He said that out of 415 positive patients as many as 158 were home isolated while 13 were under treatment at various hospitals of the district.