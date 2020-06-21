One more dies with coronavirus in AJK, tally of positive cases reaches to 845

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :One person have been died with COVID-19 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday, taking the number of total deaths to 20 in the territory while 32 more tested positive for the virus which took the number of coronavirus infected people to 845.

According to an official of the health department, out of total 20 deaths in AJK 10 occurred in capital Muzaffarabad, three each in Bagh and Mirpur, one each in Bhimber and Rawalakot and 2 in Sudhunoti (Plundari).

The official, in his daily report, informed that out of 32 new positive case 19 were traced in Muzaffarabad, four in Mirpur, six in Bhimber and three in Kotli.

While 12 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours from different hospitals reducing the number of patients in hospitals to 147 as 330 patients were in home isolation under the policy of the government.

The official said 247 new tests were conducted during the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests in the region to 13586 out of which results of 13534 were received and results of 52 tests were awaited while number of total recovered patients in the region had gone to 348.