One More Doctor Dies Of Covid-19

Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:43 PM

One more doctor died of Covid-19 here on Friday amid increasing number of positive cases in the provincial metropolitan here.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :One more doctor died of Covid-19 here on Friday amid increasing number of positive cases in the provincial metropolitan here.

Dr. Hakeem Shah was Children Specialist in the Cantonment General Hospital and had contracted with coronavirus a few weeks ago and was put on ventilator in a private hospital in Peshawar.

He breathed his last on Friday.

Paying tribute to Dr. Hakeem Shah , Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, said that so far 55 doctors had been died of coronavirus in the province.

His funeral was offered in Hayatabad phase II in Peshawar this evening.

