UrduPoint.com

One More Infected With Coronavirus In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

One more infected with coronavirus in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,742.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,110 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from Taxila area while one confirmed patient was quarantined at home.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,121 samples were collected, out of which 120 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.83 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

4 seconds ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

56 minutes ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

1 hour ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.