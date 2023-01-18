UrduPoint.com

One More Infected With Coronavirus In RWP

Published January 18, 2023

One more infected with coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,748.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,115 from Rawalpindi and 3,633 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawal town area while three confirmed patients were quarantined at home.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,411 samples were collected, out of which 410 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 percent.

