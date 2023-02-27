One more infected with coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,764.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the infected cases included 44,121 from Rawalpindi and 3,643 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Federal capital while one confirmed patient was quarantined at home.

The report updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive was launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,104 samples were collected, out of which 103 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent.