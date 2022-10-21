One more infected with deadly coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,679.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, the infected cases included 44,052 from Rawalpindi and 3,627 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Potohar town area while eight confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The district health authority said that during the last 24 hours,1,001 samples were collected, out of which 1,000 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 percent.