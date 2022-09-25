UrduPoint.com

One More Infected With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,647.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 44,024 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while presently, 13 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,511 samples were collected, out of which 1,510 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent.

