One more infected with dengue virus in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :One more dengue case was reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,764. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that six patients were admitted to two city hospitals, including four to the Holy Family Hospital (BBH), and two to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, three belonged to Rawalpindi, two to Islamabad, and one from Abbottabad.

From December 2 to date, the health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered seven FIRs, sealed one premise, issued Challans to 18, notices to 433, and a fine of Rs 186,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,350 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 34 homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 14,880 spots and detected larvae at two places.