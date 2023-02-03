One more infected with fatal coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,749.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,116 from Rawalpindi and 3,633 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Potohar town area while one confirmed patient was quarantined at home.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district, since the vaccination administering drive was launched on March 10, 2021.

The District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 337 samples were collected, out of which 336 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 percent.