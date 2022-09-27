UrduPoint.com

One More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

One more infected with fatal coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,649.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,026 from Rawalpindi and 3,623 from other districts. The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawal town area while presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,502 samples were collected, out of which 1,501 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent.

