One More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

One more infected with fatal Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,726.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the infected cases included 44,096 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while 11 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,527 samples were collected, out of which 526 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.

