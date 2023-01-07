UrduPoint.com

One More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,744.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, among the infected cases, 44,112 were from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawal Town area while two confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 302 samples were collected, out of which 301 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 percent.

