One More LNG Cargo Arranged For Feb At Lower Price: PD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

One more LNG cargo arranged for Feb at lower price: PD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Friday said the Pakistan LNG Limited, through an urgent tender, had arranged one more cargo of the commodity at a lower price for the month of February 2021.

In a news release, the PD noted that the rate of cargo was approximately 22 per cent lower than the price of the bidder which withdrew its bid for February.

"This also puts to rest the argument that ordering very early necessarily guarantees a better price," the PD maintained while rejecting the unnecessary criticism on the government policies vis-à-vis Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) procurement.

Putting things into perspective, it said the time period between the bid submission date and delivery date of cargo for the recent urgent tender was 35 days as compared to 49 days for the earlier tender in the same delivery window.

More Stories From Pakistan

