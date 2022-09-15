One more member of peace committee killed in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A member of the local peace committee was shot dead by unknown attackers in Swat's Charbagh Dkorak area on Wednesday night.

The police say that the deceased person has been identified as Muhammad Shirin Sakin Dikorak and his bullet-riddled body was recovered from the nearby area.

After the incident, the police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area to arrest the accused who managed to escape.

Meanwhile, citizens and various civil societies staged a protest in Mangawara against the recent wave of violence in Swat.

Eight people including members of the Aman Committee were killed on Tuesday when a remote-controlled bomb struck their vehicle in the Ghlo Kandaw area of Kabal Tehsil.

Police said that no arrests have been made so far.