UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Member Of Tabhlighi Jammat Tested Negative

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

One more member of Tabhlighi Jammat tested negative

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :one more patient of novel corona virus have been recovered and sent to Raewind Tabhligi center amid strict police security on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao in a statement said that corona patient Qadir was admitted at isolation center of Bahria college 21 days ago where he was tested twice for covid-19 and after tested negative, he was allowed to go Raewind Tabhligi markaz after confirmation of district health officer.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

53 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services throug ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.