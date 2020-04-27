One more member of Tabhlighi Jammat tested negative

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :one more patient of novel corona virus have been recovered and sent to Raewind Tabhligi center amid strict police security on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao in a statement said that corona patient Qadir was admitted at isolation center of Bahria college 21 days ago where he was tested twice for covid-19 and after tested negative, he was allowed to go Raewind Tabhligi markaz after confirmation of district health officer.