One more patient dies, 143 test positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 524 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 143 people were tested coronavirus positive till Saturday night with a 9% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached 1854 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1854 active cases,1840 are isolated at homes while 43 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1647 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 143 cases were reported as positive with 9% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 485720 people had received first jab while 183066 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 4916 people received their first jab while 5143 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.