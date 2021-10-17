UrduPoint.com

One More Patient Of Covid Dies, 327 New Cases Emerge

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

One more patient of covid dies, 327 new cases emerge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,530 and 327 new cases emerged when 10,948 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that one more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,530 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,948 samples were tested which detected 327 cases that constituted 3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,231,587 tests have been conducted against which 464,896 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 446,400 patients have recovered, including 216 overnight.

The CM said that currently 10,966 patients were under treatment; of them 10,687 were in home isolation, 251 at different hospitals and 28 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 327 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 64 in Hyderabad, Sujawal 39, Jamshoro 31, Noushehro Feroze 30, Karachi East 23, Nawabshah 20, Korangi 12, Matiari 11, Badin, Tharparkar and Sanghar 10 each Karachi Central, Karachi South, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Larkano 8, Thatto and Tando Mohammad Khan 6 each, Umarkot 5, Malir and Karachi West 2 each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur one each new covid-19 case reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Nawabshah Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Umarkot Tando Allahyar Sanghar Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

56 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

1 hour ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

2 hours ago
 RTA to showcase ‘AI in Cycling Tracks’ solutio ..

RTA to showcase ‘AI in Cycling Tracks’ solution at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.