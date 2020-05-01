UrduPoint.com
One More Patient Tested Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:11 PM

One more patient tested positive for COVID-19, taking tally of corona patients to 8 in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :One more patient tested positive for COVID-19, taking tally of corona patients to 8 in Tharparkar district.

District health officer (DHO) has confirmed that 47 years old woman Dewji tested positive of COVID-19, bringing positive cases to 8 including five Tabhligi and 3 were local transmitted.

DHO said that out of positive cases test of one patient tested negative.

