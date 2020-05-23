(@FahadShabbir)

One more patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :One more patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar.

According to details Saleem khosa Laboratory technician in a High school have been found infected with COVID-19 and being isolated as per standard operating procedure (SOP) while tests of his family members to be carried out later.